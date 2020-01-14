Global  

Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up'

Democrat Rep.

Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is not fair.

Jonah Green reports.
