Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos' private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos' WhatsApp account in April 2018.

The crown prince seemingly went as far as to taunt Bezos last November with a sexist meme that appeared to show his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, months before their relationship became public.

The UN has now backed up the claim that Crown Prince Mohammed was involved in hacking Bezos' phone, calling for an "immediate investigation" into the crown prince.