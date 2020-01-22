Global  

Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos&apos; private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos&apos; WhatsApp account in April 2018.

The crown prince seemingly went as far as to taunt Bezos last November with a sexist meme that appeared to show his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, months before their relationship became public.

The UN has now backed up the claim that Crown Prince Mohammed was involved in hacking Bezos&apos; phone, calling for an &quot;immediate investigation&quot; into the crown prince.
Jeff Bezos reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Bezos and the prince of Saudi Arabia were messaging back and forth on Facebook-owned WhatsApp in 2018...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Saudi Crown Prince hacked Bezos's phone: Report

While a message from Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Jeff Bezos in mid-2018 that preceded the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe Wrap



Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisul bin Farhan tells Reuters that a report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the hacking of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' mobile phone is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

