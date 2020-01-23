Global  

Defiant Psychologist Says He'd Design Torture Program Just The Same

James Mitchell is one of the two architects of the CIA's "enhanced interrogation techniques.

Business Insider reports the psychologist appeared at a hearing of several Guantánamo prisoners on Tuesday.

There, without apology, he testified about the torture program he developed.

'Enhanced interrogation' techniques include waterboarding, rectal feeding, and hanging inmates from the ceiling.
