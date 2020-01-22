Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

D.C.'s attorney general claims The Trump Organization overcharged the committee for the D.C.

Hotel's space.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DC sues Trump inaugural committee for allegedly overpaying Trump hotel

The District of Columbia government filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Trump's inaugural...
FOXNews.com - Published

DC attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee, businesses over $1 million spent at Trump hotel

D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says Trump's inaugural committee misused funds when overpaying...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Melanieakroyd

Melanie Akroyd RT @ZekeJMiller: WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia sues Trump inaugural committee for abuse of funds. 17 seconds ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News DC attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee, businesses over $1 million spent at Trump hotel Get your ==>… https://t.co/NBAgcNGf1d 38 seconds ago

delano_1621

Delano1621 RT @NewsHour: DC's attorney general, Karl Racine, said the inaugural committee had been “blatantly and unlawfully abusing nonprofit funds t… 2 minutes ago

OhSantana1

Oh Santana RT @NorskLadyWolf: The D.C. atty gen’l has sued Trump for violating D.C. non-profit law. Trump spent more than $1 million on a ballroom at… 3 minutes ago

Sweet12Surrendr

We Are All One Race D.C. sues Trump inaugural committee over alleged abuse of nonprofit funds https://t.co/jsRgJZ0TNb 4 minutes ago

Hazz4Days

Dan McCrady D.C. attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee over $1 million booking at president’s hotel https://t.co/FdKoGA03vD 6 minutes ago

OhSantana1

Oh Santana RT @BeachPretzel2: This is fantastic!! The Trumps were grifting right out of the gate: D.C. attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee… 6 minutes ago

PeopleDied2Vote

🇺🇸 AlwaysVoteBlue 🇺🇸 As a nonprofit, the committee was not legally allowed to use "any portion of its funds to be spent in a way that ar… https://t.co/bRRPv6NumE 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds [Video]Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds

Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:33Published

DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking [Video]DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking

The Washington DC attorney general is reportedly suing President Trump’s inaugural committee over a hotel booking.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.