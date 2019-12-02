Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space station.

It's an amazing opportunity, but Phil is terrified and doesn't want to go.

He asks Claire (Julie Bowen) for help, but she soon develops a conflict of interest that might leave Phil blowing in the intergalactic wind.

From 'Dead On A Rival,' season 11, episode 12 of Modern Family.

Watch Modern Family WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.