Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space station.

It's an amazing opportunity, but Phil is terrified and doesn't want to go.

He asks Claire (Julie Bowen) for help, but she soon develops a conflict of interest that might leave Phil blowing in the intergalactic wind.

From 'Dead On A Rival,' season 11, episode 12 of Modern Family.

Watch Modern Family WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Watch full episodes of Modern Family online at ABC.

Stream Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Rocket Lab lines up another US military launch - this time for spook agency

Rocket Lab's next launch will be another for a US military agency. READ MORE:• Space Minister Phil...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Phil Doesn’t Want to Go to Space https://t.co/6dYERNg5Zd 16 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Phil Doesn’t Want to Go to Space – Modern Family https://t.co/FI09SkU4s0 https://t.co/EwHcOCzT53 23 hours ago

MorganM1807

Mike Morgan @rita_krshn @VincentStops @Phil_PJA I’m referring to the point of adopting shared bus/cycle lanes. It doesn’t encou… https://t.co/lnICWEtSH5 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The secret to scientific discoveries? Making mistakes | Phil Plait [Video]The secret to scientific discoveries? Making mistakes | Phil Plait

Phil Plait was on a Hubble Space Telescope team of astronomers who thought they may have captured the first direct photo of an exoplanet ever taken. But did the evidence actually support that? Follow..

Credit: TED     Duration: 11:08Published

Could Exomoons Be Habitable Like in ‘Star Wars’? [Video]Could Exomoons Be Habitable Like in ‘Star Wars’?

Dr. Phil Sutton, a planetary scientist at the University of Lincoln, says theoretical studies show exomoons are viable targets in the search for life, making living outside our own solar system an..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.