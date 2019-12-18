Global  

Mnuchin on climate and comments about Thunberg

Mnuchin on climate and comments about ThunbergU.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses climate issues
Tweets about this

keithroy001

Keith Roy Franklin @AOC @garystout16 Well Mr Mnuchin, regarding the situation in the US, Republicans agreeing with DJT, and his Clima… https://t.co/1NK4yAIzma 21 minutes ago

Secret____t

Secret t @nytimes As for Greta, Mnuchin's comments just reflects the "Gretafication" of the Climate Change debate. Instead o… https://t.co/6MoZ2zTR2j 2 hours ago


U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment [Video]U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists [Video]Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

The kids are certainly alright! For this list, we’re looking at people who became prominent activists at a young age in the 21st century. Our countdown includes Greta Thunberg, The Parkland Students..

