The Turning movie - behind the scenes - Visualist

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:53s
The Turning movie - Visualist For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences.

Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles.

Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Inspired by Henry James’ landmark novel, the haunted-house thriller is directed by spellbinding visualist Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) and stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Martian), Finn Wolfhard (It, Netflix’s Stranger Things), newcomer Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and Joely Richardson (Red Sparrow, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

From writers Chad Hayes & Carey W.

Hayes (The Conjuring), The Turning is produced by Scott Bernstein (Straight Outta Compton, Ride Along 2) and Roy Lee (It, The Lego Movie).

Universal will release The Turning domestically and in select international territories.
