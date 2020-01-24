Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Concentration Camp Officials Report Rise in Holocaust Deniers, Far-Right Visitors

Concentration Camp Officials Report Rise in Holocaust Deniers, Far-Right Visitors

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Concentration Camp Officials Report Rise in Holocaust Deniers, Far-Right Visitors

Concentration Camp Officials Report Rise in Holocaust Deniers, Far-Right Visitors

Officials at concentration camps in Germany are disturbed by the growing number of far-right and Holocaust deniers who are visiting the memorials.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agueybana79

Rene Gonzalez - Awo Ifá Gbémi @MichaeI_Larson @perchance99 @sweetbreng @WatchChad https://t.co/gYwQBMtzzK Dude, it's over 4500, in an official U… https://t.co/J4lLO15OlO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.