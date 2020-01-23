Global  

Does Pete Rose Belong in Baseball's Hall of Fame?

The Baseball Hall of Fame Elections always brings up the debate: Does Pete Rose belong in the Hall of Fame?

We discuss the viral topic!

Thomas Thurston @DVNJr Although I think Pete Rose is a bit of a jerk, he does belong in the Hall of Fame. 8 minutes ago

Vasav Swa〽️inathan @mikeduncan Oooh, can we ask your all star ballot next? Does Barry Bonds belong? What about Pete Rose? What about S… https://t.co/EabVr1etvL 2 days ago

David Manuel @BRRSDSupt I have Pete Rose's 1963 baseball card. He was my hero growing up. He does not belong in the Hall of Fame… https://t.co/2GXGbqtBZi 2 days ago

John Mesenbrink Simple question: Does Pete Rose belong in the Hall of Fame? #MLB #BaseBall #baseballhalloffame 1 week ago


Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the &apos;house managers&apos; prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, joked that perhaps the body could..

Few debates in baseball, or in sports, are as hotly contested as whether Major League Baseball should allow Pete Rose into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, or rather eligible for election, which is..

