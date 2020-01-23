Does Pete Rose Belong in Baseball's Hall of Fame? 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 18:48s - Published Does Pete Rose Belong in Baseball's Hall of Fame? The Baseball Hall of Fame Elections always brings up the debate: Does Pete Rose belong in the Hall of Fame? We discuss the viral topic! Read the story here: https://fanbuzz.com/…/pete-rose-hall-o…/

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Thomas Thurston @DVNJr Although I think Pete Rose is a bit of a jerk, he does belong in the Hall of Fame. 8 minutes ago Vasav Swa〽️inathan @mikeduncan Oooh, can we ask your all star ballot next? Does Barry Bonds belong? What about Pete Rose? What about S… https://t.co/EabVr1etvL 2 days ago David Manuel @BRRSDSupt I have Pete Rose's 1963 baseball card. He was my hero growing up. He does not belong in the Hall of Fame… https://t.co/2GXGbqtBZi 2 days ago John Mesenbrink Simple question: Does Pete Rose belong in the Hall of Fame? #MLB #BaseBall #baseballhalloffame 1 week ago