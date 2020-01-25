Global  

Watch: Protests against Pakistan in Davos against atrocities in Baloch, Sindh

Protests erupted against Pakistan at Switzerland's Davos.

Protesters highlighted atrocities in Balochistan and Sindh.

Protesters put up posters reading 'Pak Army stop Baloch genocide'.
