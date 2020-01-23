Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to Indian martyrs at National War Memorial

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to Indian martyrs at National War Memorial

71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to Indian martyrs at National War Memorial

PM Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s martyrs at the National War Memorial ahead of the Republic Day Parade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at newly-built National War Memorial for first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduMid-DayZee News


In a first, Modi to lay wreath at National War Memorial on Republic Day

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sudeshsudhi

Sudeswaran Gandhi RT @ndtv: @dtptraffic @ITBP_official PM Modi pays tributes at the National War Memorial ahead of #RepublicDay parade in New Delhi. Follow… 20 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia #RepublicDay2020 | President of India Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the national flag on 71st Republic Day, at Rajpath… https://t.co/SfKVOCzkv8 2 hours ago

rockinlimo

Gurinder Bhuller PM Modi pays homage at National War Memorial on the 71st Republic Day in... https://t.co/FAhWhMu3UZ via @YouTube Ha… https://t.co/TFYlEqNtkr 2 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV @dtptraffic @ITBP_official PM Modi pays tributes at the National War Memorial ahead of #RepublicDay parade in New D… https://t.co/aoUb77EpUv 2 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa 71st Republic Day 2020 live updates: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at National War Museum ahead of parade - india… https://t.co/qfuSaerIyZ 2 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard Republic Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial Catch LIVE updates on… https://t.co/buHJq7m4xD 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News [Video]Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News

India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published

Elgar Parishad Case: After Sharad Pawar seeks SIT formation, Centre gives case to NIA |Oneindia [Video]Elgar Parishad Case: After Sharad Pawar seeks SIT formation, Centre gives case to NIA |Oneindia

JUST TWO DAYS AFTER THE MAHARASHTRA HOME MINISTER ANIL DESHMUKH, DEPUTY MINISTER AJIT PAWAR AND PUNE POLICE CONVENED A MEETING ON THE 2018- BHIA KOREGAON CASEE, THE UNION HOME MINISTRY HAS TRANSFERRED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.