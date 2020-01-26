Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

London's Lunar New Year celebrations overshadowed by coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
London's Lunar New Year celebrations overshadowed by coronavirus

London's Lunar New Year celebrations overshadowed by coronavirus

London&apos;s Chinese community welcomed the Year of the Rat on Sunday (January 26) with a traditional parade, as fears about a new coronavirus outbreak mounted worldwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China: Coronavirus fears put damper on Lunar New Year

Many celebrations to mark one of China's most important holidays, and the Year of the Rat, have been...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China [Video]Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Chinese New Year was celebrated in London on Sunday (January 26), commemorating the Year of the Rat. A parade featuring dragon and lion costumes and models snaked through central London to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published

London celebrates Chinese New Year in spite of coronavirus fears [Video]London celebrates Chinese New Year in spite of coronavirus fears

Chinese New Year celebrations took place in central London this afternoon, despite growing fears about the coronavirus. Many people welcomed the Year of the Rat in the biggest celebration for the lunar..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.