FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26).

He was 41.

Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports, who first broke the story.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m.

Local time amid foggy conditions in the hills overlooking Calabasas, with the chopper sparking a brush fire on impact that hampered initial rescue efforts, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Footage here shows an emotional Bryant at his last NBA game, where the 17-time All-Star, 5-time NBA Champion scored 60 points and gave his touching farewell to the Los Angeles fans.