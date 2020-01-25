Global  

Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts.

The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta
His father gave him a head start, he has risen to top: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padma Shri honour

Along with Kangana, director Karan Johar was also announced as one of the recipients
Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

