Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts.
The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.
