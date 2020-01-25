Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Billy Porter didn't expect his Oscars tuxedo dress to 'break the Internet'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Billy Porter didn't expect his Oscars tuxedo dress to 'break the Internet'

Billy Porter didn't expect his Oscars tuxedo dress to 'break the Internet'

Billy Porter didn't think his 2019 Oscars tuxedo dress would become the "defining moment" of his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaudaAinra

yahya’s wife RT @__SoulFlower: People get extremely combative over the smallest things on this app! I didn’t even expect my Billy porter tweet to make i… 5 hours ago

__SoulFlower

true crime aficionado People get extremely combative over the smallest things on this app! I didn’t even expect my Billy porter tweet to… https://t.co/XyOpLZOsxx 6 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Billy Porter didn’t expect his Oscars tuxedo dress to ‘break the Internet’ - https://t.co/QM5acGTdox https://t.co/sLybGqPpCq 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rami Malek and more on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Rami Malek and more on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Rami Malek and more during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:57Published

Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and More meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.