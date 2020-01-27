Global  

These Were All the Best Looks on the Grammys’ Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards 2020 did not disappoint.

Including the fashion that music’s biggest names rocked on the red carpet.

From bright neon colors to show stopping gowns, here are some of the best looks.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
PICS: Priyanka, Nick at the Grammys red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decked up in their glamorous best for the Grammys, hosted at Staples...
IndiaTimes - Published

Ariana Grande Has the Best Reaction to Billie Eilish Shouting Her Out at the 2020 Grammys

Music's biggest night hit all the right notes! On Sunday night, celebrities showed up and showed out...
E! Online - Published


Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba [Video]Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba

Celebrities had heavy hearts as they walked down the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards. KPIX's Betty Yu talks with Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Smokey Robinson about..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:05Published

Stars Come Out For Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Bash Honoring Diddy [Video]Stars Come Out For Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Bash Honoring Diddy

Betty Yu was on the red carpet when the stars came out for Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy party honoring Diddy.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published

