These Were All the Best Looks on the Grammys’ Red Carpet 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:07s - Published These Were All the Best Looks on the Grammys’ Red Carpet The Grammy Awards 2020 did not disappoint. Including the fashion that music’s biggest names rocked on the red carpet. From bright neon colors to show stopping gowns, here are some of the best looks. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.