Alicia Keys dedicates Grammy Awards to Kobe Bryant The singer opened the ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon, who passed away aged 41 after a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

She later added: Lizzo also paid tribute to the late sports star, opening the show with a performance of her ballad 'Cuz I Love You'.

Meanwhile, pop star Billie Eilish admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the news of Bryant's death.