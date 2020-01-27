Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

The Wuhan coronavirus may spread by people who don’t even know they have it yet.

The warning comes from China's health minister Ma Xiaowei who says the virus is contagious before any symptoms appear.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thatswildsir

Whaaaat!? RT @StockBoardAsset: 27 Jan - 05:42:48 PM - CHINA'S TANGSHAN CITY IN HEBEI PROVINCE SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL PUBLIC TRANSIT STARTING TUESDAY TO… 2 minutes ago

trash_ggle

Forever with GOT7 RT @cnnbrk: China says people can spread the deadly Wuhan coronavirus before they're symptomatic, calling into question US strategy to cont… 5 minutes ago

Michellelanious

Mi$¢ha $elamat #REVOLUSIS #AkakCheongsam RT @Breakingviews: Watch: The spread of the deadly coronavirus in China is spooking investors. Beijing has made advances in tackling such d… 5 minutes ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News #China says #coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy - https://t.co/p5lpGVVSS8 10 minutes ago

gumnut55

Gumnut from Aus 💧❌ RT @Bone_Brake: 🚨"The (Coronavirus) infection is much more contagious than we originally thought" said Dr. William Schaffner, adviser to th… 16 minutes ago

lindafmanuel

Linda Manuel RT @SafetyPinDaily: China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show -- calling into question US containment strategy | Via CNN https… 21 minutes ago

Al_Naffy40

Naffy RT @ASBreakingNews: IRAN: #coronavirus- An Iranian health ministry official says the country is to be supplied with more coronavirus test k… 30 minutes ago

airnation

airnation RT @airnation: 5 MIllions people manage to leave #Wuhan watch out #Coronavirus ability to spread ‘getting stronger’ says China https://t.c… 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’ [Video]Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said. In a significant ramping up of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period [Video]Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.