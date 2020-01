Coronavirus concerns ahead of South Florida's big game 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:04s - Published Coronavirus concerns ahead of South Florida's big game Florida's Governor DeSantis says the state is kclose eye out for the coronavirus. So far, there have been no cases found in Florida. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus concerns ahead of South Florida's big game HEALTH OFFICIALS ON ALERT OVERTHE CORONA- VIRUS. FLORIDAGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYS THESTATE SO FAR HAS NO CASES OFTHE VIRUS BUT ADMITS THEY'LLBE WTACHING WHO COMES HERE AFROM WHERE.NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE AT PBIA ...MATTTHE WINTER SEASON IS ALWAYSBUSY WITH TRAVELERS BUT THISWEEK IS EXPECTED TO BE BUSIERTHAN USUAL BECADSE OF THSUPER BOWL - AND THAT ISRAISING SOME CONCERNS ABOUTHE CORONA VIRUS<< 161424“I BOUGHT A MASKTHAT IS 100 PERCENT COTTON ANDHAS A CARBON AND IT WASFANTASTIC” RENEE CRAIG FROMPHILAPDEHIA DIDNWITH ANY MASKÃTHIS SPECIALDESIGNER TYPEÃWAS JUST WHATSHE WANTED TO PROTECT HERSELFFROM THE CORONAVIRUS .GOVERNOR RON DESANTISÃINBOCA RATONÃSAYS ITS ON THEMINDS OF STATE HEALTHOFFICIALS ENTERING INTO SUPERBOWL WEEK. 133547“HOPEFULLYTHE SUPER BOWL IS A NON-EVENTON THAT REGARD OBVIOUSLY WHENYOU HAVE AN EVENT OF THATMAGNITUDE THEREOF THINGS IN TERMS OF SECURITYTHAT ARE SIGNIFICANT, BUT THISIS CERTAINLY ONE OF THEM”FOOTBALLS' BIGGEST WEEKENDWILL ATTARCT VISITORS FRMIAMI TO WEST PQLM AND EVEPARTS OF THE TREASURE COAST -DESANTIS SAYS THE STATEWORKING CLOSELY FOR ANY SIGNSOF THE VIRUS STARTING LAWEEK. 133520“WE DONANY POSITIVE TESTS YET BUTOBVIOUSLY MORE PEOPLE COMINGFROM DIFFERENT AREAS I DONKNOW WHERE ALL THE SUPER BOWLPEOPLE ARE COMING BUT THATSOMETHING WE WANT TO LOOK OUFOR” PASSENGERS LIKE RENEECRAIG WITH HER MASK MAY BEMORE COMMON ON PLANES AND ATTHE BAGGAGE CLAIM - 161500“IWOULDNIT BUT I WANT TO TAKPRECAUTIONS YOU KNOW IF ICAN”





