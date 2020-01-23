Global  

'Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

The presidents of Israel and Poland call for the end of historical revisionism on Holocasut memorial day, after Vladimir Putin&apos;s latest comments regarding World War II.

Adam Reed reports.
