|
BJP MPs spew venom with 'goli maaro', 'rape, kill' fears against CAA protesters | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
BJP MPs spew venom with 'goli maaro', 'rape, kill' fears against CAA protesters | Oneindia News
BJP MPs have been spewing venom against anti-CAA protesters even as the number of people demonstrating against the contentious laws have swelled since December 15 when they first began.
While the Centre or AAP-led state govt has made no move to disperse the protesters, all parties have turned the protest into an election plank.
BJP MPs have painted the protesters anti-India, but now 2 MPs of the ruling party have gone even further.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources