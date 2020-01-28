BJP MPs spew venom with 'goli maaro', 'rape, kill' fears against CAA protesters | Oneindia News

BJP MPs have been spewing venom against anti-CAA protesters even as the number of people demonstrating against the contentious laws have swelled since December 15 when they first began.

While the Centre or AAP-led state govt has made no move to disperse the protesters, all parties have turned the protest into an election plank.

BJP MPs have painted the protesters anti-India, but now 2 MPs of the ruling party have gone even further.