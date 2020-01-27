Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Berlin > Playful giant panda cubs frolic ahead of Berlin zoo public debut

Playful giant panda cubs frolic ahead of Berlin zoo public debut

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Playful giant panda cubs frolic ahead of Berlin zoo public debut

Playful giant panda cubs frolic ahead of Berlin zoo public debut

Five-month old panda cubs have a ball as they wait for a health check ahead of their public debut at a Berlin zoo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Playful giant panda cubs frolic ahead of Berlin zoo public debut

SHOWS: BERLIN, GERMANY (JANUARY 24, 2020) (ZOO BERLIN - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY '(C) ZOO BERLIN' / EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 1.

VARIOUS OF PANDA CUBS PLAYING WITH EACH OTHER 2.

VARIOUS OF PANDA CUBS STORY: Footage released by Germany's Zoo Berlin showed two panda cubs in a playful mood on Friday (January 24) as they rolled around on the floor waiting for a medical check-up, a few days ahead of their public debut.

Nicknamed by their caretakers as Pit and Paule, the two cubs Meng-Xiang and Meng-Yuan are the offspring of panda-mum Meng-Meng, who gave birth to the twins in early September 2019.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)



Recent related news from verified sources

Berlin zoo prepares panda cubs for their big day out

BERLIN (AP) — Two baby pandas born at Berlin’s zoo have been chipped and checked in preparation...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Giant Panda Cub Twins Play In Panda Garden [Video]WEB EXTRA: Giant Panda Cub Twins Play In Panda Garden

The giant panda cub twins at Zoo Berlin explored the panda garden with their mother on Wednesday. Zoo visitors will get their first look at the five-month-old twins on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published

WEB EXTRA: Cubs Explore Panda Garden [Video]WEB EXTRA: Cubs Explore Panda Garden

The giant panda cub twins at Zoo Berlin explored the panda garden with their mother on Wednesday. Zoo visitors will get their first look at the five-month-old twins on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.