Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Constitutional Law expert Alan Dershowitz: Trump committed no impeachable offenses

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Constitutional Law expert Alan Dershowitz: Trump committed no impeachable offenses

Constitutional Law expert Alan Dershowitz: Trump committed no impeachable offenses

Constitutional Law expert Alan Dershowitz: Trump committed no impeachable offenses
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid' [Video]Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid'

President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team [Video]President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

Alan Dershowitz will assist the US president in the upcoming Senate trial on Tuesday. The constitutional expert has said he will deliver arguments meant to shield Trump from allegations that he abused..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.