Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan .

Veganism is a type of diet that excludes the consumption of any ingredients derived from animals.

Although some may think being vegan is unnecessarily hard, there are actually a number of benefits to adopting the lifestyle.

Here are six health benefits of being vegan.

1.

More effective for weight loss.

2.

Helps lower blood sugar levels.

3.

Eating plant-based meat substitutes can improve kidney function.

4.

Lowers the risk of breast and colorectal cancer.

5.

Lower risk of heart disease.

6.

Reduces arthritis pain
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FindsACure

Lindsay Agree with #JoaquinPhoenix, those benefits of #plantbased aren’t being talked about enough. #BillieEilish record… https://t.co/rB59nzVudn 15 hours ago

danishblossom

Marianne Fischer @KennethBurns11 @GSpoultry1 @AgrilandIreland When people realize the health benefits being Vegan more will change habits. 22 hours ago

creampinkiepie

Creampinkiepie @nightbarbie Well you're still at risk even by being vegetarian. Example: 1 egg does as much damage as 10 cigarette… https://t.co/ERXoGsE1Xn 1 day ago

WineCellarDoor

Wine Cellar Door RT @ChangePlease: Our #SocialEnterpriseShoutOut this week is the brilliant @fhvlondon. All profits from their award-winning certified organ… 3 days ago

JohansenBjoern

Johab Some choose the vegan diet out of ethical concerns for animals, others for health benefits. According to new rese… https://t.co/V8TyreuJir 3 days ago

ThisSweetMoment

Petra Ⓥ Animal welfare primarily, but the numerous health benefits and its environmental perks helped seal the deal for me.… https://t.co/GvAWIvcnis 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Veganism Enough To Save The World? [Video]Is Veganism Enough To Save The World?

Seems everyone’s becoming vegan nowadays or at least giving it a go. But can cutting out all animal products really contribute to the efforts to curb climate change and save the planet?

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 04:42Published

Why Going Vegan May Be Worse For Your Body [Video]Why Going Vegan May Be Worse For Your Body

Vegan diets are often praised for their health benefits, but science says there are also many drawbacks.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.