6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan
Veganism is a type of diet that excludes the consumption of any ingredients derived from animals.
Although some may think being vegan is unnecessarily hard, there are actually a number of benefits to adopting the lifestyle.
Here are six health benefits of being vegan.
1.
More effective for weight loss.
2.
Helps lower blood sugar levels.
3.
Eating plant-based meat substitutes can improve kidney function.
4.
Lowers the risk of breast and colorectal cancer.
5.
Lower risk of heart disease.
6.
Reduces arthritis pain