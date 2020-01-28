Global  

'Absurd' to read Bolton manuscript in private: Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday rejected a proposal from a couple of Republican senators that lawmakers view a manuscript produced by a former adviser to President Donald Trump in a classified setting, saying nothing can substitute for sworn testimony.
