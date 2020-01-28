Global  

Created Equal Clarence Thomas In His Own Words Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill.

With unprecedented access, the producers interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours of interview time, over many months.

Justice Thomas tells his entire life’s story, looking directly at the camera, speaking frankly to the audience.

After a brief introduction, the documentary proceeds chronologically, combining Justice Thomas’ first person account with a rich array of historical archive material, period and original music, personal photos, and evocative recreations.

Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience.

Director Michael Pack Writers Michael Pack Actors Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 56 minutes In Theaters January 31st, 2020 |© 2020 Manifold Productions

MarilynArizona

Marilyn Adams ❌⭕️ Everyone should see this movie! Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words Trailer #1 (2020) | Movi...… https://t.co/QvgxH89vY9 9 minutes ago

Barbforliberty

Barbara Foster Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words - Now Playing https://t.co/DgcXQsxfe4 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

nwademgaz

NWA Democrat-Gazette Whatever you think of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, your impression is likely to be revised after watching… https://t.co/4nlBTVlwv5 4 hours ago

GregConterio

Gregory Conterio RT @JmsMadisonInst: Come join The Tallahassee Federalist Society as they host screenings of "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Word… 7 hours ago

DMCFSU

DeVoe L. Moore Center The DMC encourages you all to attend the screening of “Created Equal”, the words of Clarence Thomas. Special thank… https://t.co/ONSNSsiIAH 9 hours ago

CrankyNan

CrankyNan Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words - Now Playing https://t.co/SrHa8FXBC3 via @YouTube 9 hours ago

JeffLege

Jeff Lege RT @NormanVaughn11: Just got back from seeing the new movie about Justice Clarence Thomas, Created Equal. Great movie. I highly recommend i… 11 hours ago

JmsMadisonInst

James Madison Inst. Come watch "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words" at the local AMC Tallahassee 20 Theater this weekend,… https://t.co/8YhePC8Vvj 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inspiring Documentary & Inspiring Book [Video]Inspiring Documentary & Inspiring Book

Stacy Washington discusses Micheal Pack documentary &quot;Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words&quot; about the inspiring Clarence Thomas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:44Published

"Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words" [Video]"Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words"

Interview with Director Michael Pack, about his film &quot;Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words&quot; and the uniqueness of who Clarence Thomas is and his story.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 16:03Published

