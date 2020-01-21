Global  

The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story!

The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story!

The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story!

The Call of the Wild movie - Legend TV Spot - 20th Century Studios #CalloftheWild is in theaters February 21.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters.

Directed by: Chris Sanders Based on the novel by Jack London Screenplay: Michael Green Produced by: Erwin Stoff Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell In Theaters February 21 2020
