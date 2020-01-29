Karma Innovation & Customization Center - Moreno Valley, CA

Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive launched its new Moreno Valley-based customization and innovation hub at a ceremony attended by employees, business partners, suppliers, and local government.

Rebranded as the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the facility will house production of the company's new 2020 Revero luxury electric vehicle and will provide the ultimate in customization, craftsmanship and technology integration.