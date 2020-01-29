Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents

Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents

Amateur video shows Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, and shook Grand Cayman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristineVSmith

Christine V. Smith Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents https://t.co/8Wtqkqfuv4 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.