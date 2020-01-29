Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents Amateur video shows Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, and shook Grand Cayman. 0

