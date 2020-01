Sixers Honor Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant With Touching Tribute WITH TRAFFIC PATTERN COMINGINTO PLACE.JAN AND JIM BACK TO YOU.BASKETBALL WORLD SHAKEN BYLOOKS OF THE KOBE BRYANT ISHONORING THE LEGEND IN VARIOUSWAYS.SIXERS REMEMBERED THE NBAGREAT WITH A TOUCHING TRIBUTEAS LAST NIGHT'S GAME.FOR MORE ON THAT LETS GO LIVETO JAN CARABAO AT THE WELLSFARGO CENTER IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, JAN, GOODMORNING.REPORTER: JIM AND JANELLE,GOOD MORNING.NO DOUBT IT WAS A SOMBER NIGHTHERE AT THE WELLS FARGOCENTER.PLAYERS, FANS ALIKE TURNOUTALIKE TO HONOR LIFE AND LEGACYOF KOBE BRYANT.IN THEIR FIRST GAME BACK,SINCE KOBE BRYANT'S DEATHEVERY PLAYER ON THE SIXERSHONORED THE BASKETBALL LEGEND.EACH WEARING KOBE'S NUMBERSEITHER 24 OR EIGHT DURINGPREGAME WARM UP.THEN WHEN LIGHTS WENT DOWN...NINE TOLLS OF THE BELFOR THENINE PEOPLE KILLED IN SUNDAY'SHELICOPTER CRASH.AND 33 SECONDS OF SILENCE FORTHE HOMETOWN HERO.BRYANT'S HIGH SCHOOL JERSEYNUMBER 33, SAT IN THE MIDDLEOF THE SIXERS FLOOR, PICTURESOF THE KOBE AN "S" CAREERFLASH ON THE LARGER THAN LIFEJUMP HE TRON A PICTURE OF HIMWITH ALLEN IVERSON AND KOBEANY HIS LOWER MERION HIGHSCHOOL JERSEY.WHEN LIGHTS FINALLY CAMEBACKUP THE CENTER WAS PURPLEAND CROWD SAT SILENTLY ASTHOUSANDS WATCHED THEINTRODUCTION FROM KOBE'S FINALGAME IN PHILADELPHIA ONDECEMBER 1ST 2015.I THINK WHAT THE 76ERS DIDWAS VERY CLASSY.KOBE REALLY REPRESENTSPHILADELPHIA.EVEN TALKING ABOUT IT RIGHTNEW I FEEL LIKE I LOST AFAMILY MEMBER REPORT REPORTSIXERS CENTER JOEL EMBIID WOREKOBE'S NUMBER 24.HE HADED TO GET SPECIALPERMANENT TO DO SO, EMBIIDCONTACTED SIXERS LEGEND BOBBYJONES FOR THE OKAY TO WEAR HISRETIRED NUMBER.I'M REALLY GRATEFUL THAT HELET ME HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TOWEAR THAT NUMBER.REPORTER: EMBIID PUT THEGAME AWAY MAKING FADE AWAYSHOT SIMILAR TO KOBE'SSIGNATURE MOVE.IT WAS TOUGH BUT THAT ISHOW YOU HONOR AND YOU GO ANDDO YOUR BEST.YOU KEEP WORKING HARD AND YOUKEEP PLAYING.REPORTER: EMBIID SAID HEYELLED KOBE'S NAME AS HEYELLED THAT SHOT AND HE ENDEDUP WITH 24 POINTS DURING 24MINUTES OF PLAY WEARING THENUMBER 24 ON THE 24 GAME HEREAT WELLS FAR GET CENTER FORSIXTHERS THIS SEASON.NO DOUBT KOBE BRYANT STILL ONEVERYONE'S MIND HIS LOSS FELTDEEPLY HERE IN PHILADELPHIALIVE FROM SOUTH PHILADELPHIA