Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 07:55s - Published < > Embed
Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan

Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan

Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan #KunalKemmu #Malang #SaifAliKhan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soha-Kunal's daughter Inaaya feeds ponies, goats at farm [Video]Soha-Kunal's daughter Inaaya feeds ponies, goats at farm

Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spent a day at the farm feeding animals during their vacation in Australia.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Kapoor family Christmas lunch [Video]Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

The Kapoors have arrived for the annual family Christmas lunch in Mumbai. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen at Kunal Kapoor’s house with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan walked in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.