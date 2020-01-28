Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. tells UK: look again at Huawei 5G decision

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
U.S. tells UK: look again at Huawei 5G decision

U.S. tells UK: look again at Huawei 5G decision

The U.S. is urging Britain to think again about its decision to grant Huawei access to 5G networks - a decision it says creates &quot;real risk&quot;.

David Pollard reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK PM Johnson says Huawei decision helps Britain, does not hurt U.S. ties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he wanted to ensure people have access to the best...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Independent


UK's Huawei decision will not affect intelligence-sharing: PM's spokesman

Britain's decision to allow China's Huawei to have a role in its 5G networks does not affect the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com U.S. tells UK: look again at Huawei 5G decision #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/Rb4d3BOjOG https://t.co/RuRZNFn8Xw 18 minutes ago

JustisDA

JustisDA RT @Reuters: United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/oY0IlJiC8p https://t.co/yi8je7vWNt 51 minutes ago

GlaciarBlue

Rafa Valle RT @ReutersBiz: United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/2I0NGYXDDz https://t.co/ZCz0l489LA 1 hour ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/2I0NGYXDDz https://t.co/ZCz0l489LA 2 hours ago

sidljon

Susan Jones RT @reutersLjungg: United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/dfFnlLsH8h 2 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/RCt31hrxRa https://t.co/V6wOW9rwe4 2 hours ago

hypervocal

hypervocal United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/QkUVINglUz https://t.co/H0DiI3QuHq 3 hours ago

philwane

Phil Wane RT @hare_brain: “Our view of Huawei is: putting it in your system creates real risk. This is an extension of the Chinese Communist Party wi… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Morgan addresses US security concerns surrounding Huawei [Video]Morgan addresses US security concerns surrounding Huawei

Baroness Nicky Morgan says she hopes the UK's relationship with the United States "remains very strong". It comes after the country's decision to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the UK's 5G..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published

Could Huawei Threaten UK Security? [Video]Could Huawei Threaten UK Security?

The US says China could use Huawei to spy on Britain. So is Boris Johnson’s decision dangerous for Britain?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.