Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China Continues to Build Two Hospitals Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients, Set to Open 10 Days After Construction Started

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
China Continues to Build Two Hospitals Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients, Set to Open 10 Days After Construction Started

China Continues to Build Two Hospitals Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients, Set to Open 10 Days After Construction Started

As the deadly coronavirus is quickly spreading throughout China, the country is building dedicated hospitals at an astonishing rate.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Aerial footage shows China rushing to build hospitals following deadly outbreak

Wuhan to build two dedicated hospitals in matter of days as disease continues to spread
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rene69504384

Rene RT @hans_hoyan: @E_111_M @Derek_Hanekom True, but so is South Africa with its racial policies and EWC. But you do realise that China is go… 3 hours ago

BodzionyTb

Tadeusz 🇵🇱 RT @tocamelaotravez: #Wuhan 15:50 hours: #China Work continues 24 hours a day to build 2 new hospitals in two weeks for #coronavirus ... If… 6 hours ago

hans_hoyan

Hans HoYan @E_111_M @Derek_Hanekom True, but so is South Africa with its racial policies and EWC. But you do realise that Chi… https://t.co/WjHyvYTjCM 11 hours ago

tocamelaotravez

Tocamelaotravez #Wuhan 15:50 hours: #China Work continues 24 hours a day to build 2 new hospitals in two weeks for #coronavirus ...… https://t.co/Y5Ot9q1FSe 12 hours ago

DuPouvoirDachat

🇧🇪🇫🇷Politique 4.0 #10 RT @tocamelaotravez: Wuhan Right now 19:50... Work continues 24 hours a day to build the novel #coronavirus Hospitals in 2 weeks... #Wuhan… 1 day ago

tocamelaotravez

Tocamelaotravez Wuhan Right now 19:50... Work continues 24 hours a day to build the novel #coronavirus Hospitals in 2 weeks...… https://t.co/Pyi6Rhd1kE 1 day ago

katblossom

Katherine @dadothreee @suilee @YanzhongHuang The numbers of the dead don’t seem particularly high but then why would they ne… https://t.co/KV7dC3HFtU 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese man removes mask and coughs on hospital staff after failing to get medicine [Video]Chinese man removes mask and coughs on hospital staff after failing to get medicine

A man with a high fever removed his mask and deliberately coughed at hospital staff after he failed to get the medicine prescripted by a doctor in central China. The CCTV video, filmed at Xiaogan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus? [Video]Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus?

With the deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China, many are turning to face masks as a prevention, but how well do they work? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.