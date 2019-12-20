Global  

European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels

European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels

European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels

The EU ratifies the Brexit withdrawal agreement paving the way for UK&apos;s departure from the bloc on Friday.

Freddy Tennyson reports.
Final act at European Parliament was to vote against withdrawal deal – DUP MEP

DUP MEP Diane Dodds said her final act in the European Parliament was to vote against the Withdrawal...
Brexit: EU leaders sign UK withdrawal deal

Brussels, Jan 24 (IANS) Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the heads of the European Commission...
residgulerdem

reşid gülerdem, phd RT @ReutersTV: European Parliament pass Brexit withdrawal deal https://t.co/ycjps85YrS https://t.co/a5wCJJ6YOF 4 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV European Parliament pass Brexit withdrawal deal https://t.co/ycjps85YrS https://t.co/a5wCJJ6YOF 7 minutes ago

alfparanihi

Alf Paranihi European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels https://t.co/dTvVPz87Zz 16 minutes ago

AdoreAppys

Sue RT @BrexitHome: HISTORY MADE: UK finally takes back control as MEPs pass Brexit deal in momentous vote https://t.co/dW2KRA69Lg 22 minutes ago

Milkman56291311

Milkman RT @Carbongate: HISTORY MADE: UK finally takes back control as MEPs pass Brexit deal in momentous vote https://t.co/qm1UjedADU 25 minutes ago

RodgerVarley

Rodger Varley HISTORY MADE: UK finally takes back control as MEPs pass Brexit deal in momentous vote https://t.co/qSaYiThldy 26 minutes ago

helenca16747398

Helen.🎉Jan 31🎊✝️🇦🇺🇳🇿🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇨🇮🇱🇮🇳 🥳🥳🥳 Happy Happy Happy 🥳🥳🥳 HISTORY MADE: UK finally takes back control as MEPs pass Brexit deal in momentous vote https://t.co/u8Eo9gG5MI 43 minutes ago

Tim610Slates

Tim Slater YES!..... Express: HISTORY MADE: UK finally takes back control as MEPs pass Brexit deal in momentous vote.… https://t.co/aD0BXEKiNU 45 minutes ago


European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal [Video]European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal [Video]MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by..

