Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:57s - Published Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit The Palo Alto, California, company said it made a net profit of $105 million from October through December, or 58 cents per share but still posted an annual loss of $862 million.

