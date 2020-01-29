|
Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit
|
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit
The Palo Alto, California, company said it made a net profit of $105 million from October through December, or 58 cents per share but still posted an annual loss of $862 million.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Record electric vehicle sales in the fourth quarter helped to push Tesla Inc. to its second-straight...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
|Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted the second quarterly profit in a row on record vehicle deliveries and...
Reuters - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this