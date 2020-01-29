Global  

Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit

Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit

Record Sales Push Tesla to Second Straight Quarterly Profit

The Palo Alto, California, company said it made a net profit of $105 million from October through December, or 58 cents per share but still posted an annual loss of $862 million.
