WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 29

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 29

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 29

Universities suspend study abroad programs over coronavirus concerns; Southboro Police release sketch of suspect accused flashing girl; Girl injured in Pembroke crash sues driver, company; Rain, snow showers Saturday.
