Child's remains found in PHX home, parents in custody

Phoenix couple is facing charges they house on fire after authorities had been there to remove a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl over child abuse allegations.
Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody [Video]Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a Phoenix home where officials have been investigating possible child abuse.

