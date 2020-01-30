Phoenix couple is facing charges they house on fire after authorities had been there to remove a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl over child abuse allegations.



Recent related videos from verified sources Child's remains found in PHX home, parents in custody Phoenix couple is facing charges they house on fire after authorities had been there to remove a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl over child abuse allegations. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:36Published 1 hour ago Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody Police are investigating after human remains were found at a Phoenix home where officials have been investigating possible child abuse. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:04Published 5 hours ago