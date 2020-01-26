Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:52s - Published

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes.

According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold, pneumonia and bronchitis.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing.

According to 'The Washington Post,' more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China where the virus originated.

At least 132 have died.

The amount infected with the coronavirus has now surpassed the number of people infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.

Experts suspect the virus originally spread from animals to humans, but it is now thought to be transmitted from person to person.

At least 68 cases have been reported outside of China, including 5 confirmed cases in the U.S. Countries that have reported cases of the virus include France, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia.

Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet again Thursday to decide if the outbreak should be labeled an international public health emergency.

According to 'The Washington Post,' experts say a vaccine is nowhere near being ready.

If you've been to China in the past couple of weeks and are experiencing symptoms, the CDC is advising immediate medical attention.

They are encouraging everyone to be diligent with hand washing, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

And fully cook meat and eggs before consuming