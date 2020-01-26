Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes.

According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold, pneumonia and bronchitis.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing.

According to 'The Washington Post,' more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China where the virus originated.

At least 132 have died.

The amount infected with the coronavirus has now surpassed the number of people infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.

Experts suspect the virus originally spread from animals to humans, but it is now thought to be transmitted from person to person.

At least 68 cases have been reported outside of China, including 5 confirmed cases in the U.S. Countries that have reported cases of the virus include France, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia.

Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet again Thursday to decide if the outbreak should be labeled an international public health emergency.

According to 'The Washington Post,' experts say a vaccine is nowhere near being ready.

If you've been to China in the past couple of weeks and are experiencing symptoms, the CDC is advising immediate medical attention.

They are encouraging everyone to be diligent with hand washing, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

And fully cook meat and eggs before consuming
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Chinese Government Makes Unprecedented Efforts to Fight Against the Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese Government Makes Unprecedented Efforts to Fight Against the Novel Coronavirus*HONGKONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2020 / *The outbreak of a new virus in Wuhan, China, has...
Accesswire - Published

Oriental Yuhong Actively Responds to the Epidemic Virus Outbreak through Aid Supplies

Oriental Yuhong Actively Responds to the Epidemic Virus Outbreak through Aid Supplies*NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 /*The spread of new pneumonia caused by the current...
Accesswire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness? [Video]How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness?

How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness?. With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have been selling out in the U.S. But how reliable are masks in preventing the spread of viruses?...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists [Video]China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.