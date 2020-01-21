Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SHOCKING | Bollywood Celebs With FLIGHT CONTROVERSY | Kunal Kamra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra

SHOCKING | Bollywood Celebs With FLIGHT CONTROVERSY | Kunal Kamra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
SHOCKING | Bollywood Celebs With FLIGHT CONTROVERSY | Kunal Kamra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra

SHOCKING | Bollywood Celebs With FLIGHT CONTROVERSY | Kunal Kamra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra

Arnab Goswami faces Kunal Kamra again on flight,four airlines suspend comedian.

Before this other bollywood celebs too faced many controversies.

Watch the video to know more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best [Video]Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:47Published

UMANG 2020 FULL RED Carpet Best And Worst Dressed | Katrina, Priyanka, Sara, Hrthik, Salman | UNCUT [Video]UMANG 2020 FULL RED Carpet Best And Worst Dressed | Katrina, Priyanka, Sara, Hrthik, Salman | UNCUT

UNCUT UMANG 2020 | Umang 2020 was held in Mumbai today and a lot of celebs came in looking their stylish best. From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan to..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 57:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.