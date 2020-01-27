Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren > Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

As Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren is stuck in Washington at Trump's impeachment trial, her golden retriever dog, Bailey, has continued her campaign trail.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump has U.S. senators running for president stuck in Washington.

But Elizabeth Warren has sent a trusty substitute to Iowa to meet voters before primary season kicks off.

Meet Bailey.

Warren's golden retriever and her husband flew in to engage with voters and the dog's become the face of her campaign.

Tail wagging, Bailey lapped up all the ear rubs, and selfies.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MARSHA PINGER, RESIDENT AND WARREN SUPPORTER, SAYING: "Nothing like having that furry little person beside you, you know.

He's like family and he's integrated into the campaign and I think it's wonderful." With the clock ticking down until Monday's (February 3) vote, Democrats have pulled out all the stops for last minute campaigning.

And Warren's husband says Bailey has been good luck.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRUCE MANN, HUSBAND OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: "Bailey arrived in Iowa late on Friday.

In twenty hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth.

(AUDIENCE APPLAUSE) I'm just saying.

The dog's a natural closer." At a Thursday meet-and-greet, supporters said they had made up their mind to vote for Warren and Bailey sealed the deal.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DITSEY TREBBE, RESIDENT AND WARREN SUPPORTER, SAYING: "Either she (Warren) treated him very well or taught him very well because he knew just what to do." The latest Iowa polls have shown either Senator Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead with Warren and mayor Pete Buttigieg, close behind.

Time will tell whether stunts like these will nudge Warren ahead three days before the vote on February 3.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Interview [Video]Elizabeth Warren Interview

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren tells us what's next for her campaign, her plans for the upcoming Iowa caucus and talks about her commitment to the impeachment process underway in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:46Published

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30%..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.