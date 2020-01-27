Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump has U.S. senators running for president stuck in Washington.

But Elizabeth Warren has sent a trusty substitute to Iowa to meet voters before primary season kicks off.

Meet Bailey.

Warren's golden retriever and her husband flew in to engage with voters and the dog's become the face of her campaign.

Tail wagging, Bailey lapped up all the ear rubs, and selfies.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MARSHA PINGER, RESIDENT AND WARREN SUPPORTER, SAYING: "Nothing like having that furry little person beside you, you know.

He's like family and he's integrated into the campaign and I think it's wonderful." With the clock ticking down until Monday's (February 3) vote, Democrats have pulled out all the stops for last minute campaigning.

And Warren's husband says Bailey has been good luck.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRUCE MANN, HUSBAND OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: "Bailey arrived in Iowa late on Friday.

In twenty hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth.

(AUDIENCE APPLAUSE) I'm just saying.

The dog's a natural closer." At a Thursday meet-and-greet, supporters said they had made up their mind to vote for Warren and Bailey sealed the deal.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DITSEY TREBBE, RESIDENT AND WARREN SUPPORTER, SAYING: "Either she (Warren) treated him very well or taught him very well because he knew just what to do." The latest Iowa polls have shown either Senator Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead with Warren and mayor Pete Buttigieg, close behind.

Time will tell whether stunts like these will nudge Warren ahead three days before the vote on February 3.