Moment police free 23 children held by hostage-taker in India after tense standoff

A murder suspect took around 23 children hostage after inviting them for a fake birthday party at his house in Uttar Pradesh state, northern India.

The hostage situation took place in Farrukhabad district near Lucknow, when the 23 children, all aged between one year to 15-years-old, were held for eight hours while police negotiated with the suspect, Subash Batham.

Batham fired repeatedly at the police, until they eventually stormed the building, killing Batham, on the night of January 30.

All 23 children were rescued, unharmed.

Video of the scene shows the children being carried out of the building.

Police discovered a large number of guns and gunpowder in his possession.

According to reports, following the release of the children, Batham's wife was attacked by a mob of angry villagers when she attempted to flee the spot and died of her injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P Singh commented that: "The suspect Subash Batham was engaged in talks by the police and administration but he threatened to blow up the place and when we felt he was getting aggressive, the police team decided to attack.

"UP police team tried to enter, he fired on them and in exchange fire by the police team Subash Batham was killed.

The motive of the accused was not known immediately.

"Television channels have appealed to Batham to contact them in case he wanted to share his demands with the government or authorities.

Batham was a convicted criminal in a murder case and probably out on parole."