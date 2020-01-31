Global  

Veterans' messages to EU beamed onto Dover cliffs

"We'll meet again" is the message from some British army veterans as pro-European messages are projected onto the Dover Cliffs, on the day that the UK officially leaves the European Union.
The video entitled "A message to Europe" contained heartfelt feelings towards Europe from those sad that Brexit was finally happening.

The video, by self-appointed "Brexit accountability project" activists called "Led by Donkeys," was followed by a single star from the European flag along with the writing "This is our star.

Look after it for us."




