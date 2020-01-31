Global  

Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case in Santa Clara County

Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Friday received confirmation from the CDC that an adult male resident of the county has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Len Ramirez reports.

(1-31-20)
What you need to know about coronavirus as Bay Area confirms its first case

The Santa Clara County Health Department said Friday that a resident of the county tested positive...
SFGate - Published

Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus

A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the...
bizjournals - Published


KO6YQ

Ian Kluft RT @ikluft: "Officials Confirm Bay Area’s First Case of Coronavirus in Santa Clara County" by @NBCBayArea (most populous county in Northern… 1 hour ago

ikluft

Ian Kluft "Officials Confirm Bay Area’s First Case of Coronavirus in Santa Clara County" by @NBCBayArea (most populous county… https://t.co/ieX4bshCkA 1 hour ago

407foodie

Ben Falter RT @KPIXtv: #BREAKING #SantaClaraCounty health officials confirm first #BayArea coronavirus case https://t.co/7xjuq6F9Mu 3 hours ago

GMitakides

George Mitakides RT @pouchedfox: Santa Clara County Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case https://t.co/KZffxHkwvr 4 hours ago

pouchedfox

🏴‍☠️find the others!🦘 Santa Clara County Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case https://t.co/KZffxHkwvr 4 hours ago

AntiTrumpReport

TheResistance Report RT @TorontoStar: UPDATE: The woman in her 20s is a Western university student, health officials confirm. She was not on campus. Travelled w… 4 hours ago

joyismature

Joy Wells Grown & Sexy Ebony Minx Santa Clara County Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case – CBS San Francisco Wash your hands, c… https://t.co/HYn4JvYvCP 5 hours ago

IvanCalvoPerez3

Ivancito SUPER BOWL! RT @BreakingNews_SF: #BREAKING Santa Clara County Health officials confirm a case of #coronavirus in their county. This marks the first cas… 5 hours ago


Bay Area Police Departments Prepare for Super Bowl Weekend [Video]Bay Area Police Departments Prepare for Super Bowl Weekend

With 49ers fans spread across a wide swath of Northern California, police departments from Gilroy to Santa Clara to San Francisco are preparing for the celebrations and potential problems that could..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published

Flu hospitalizes San Diego man for a month [Video]Flu hospitalizes San Diego man for a month

Health experts say the more immediate concern in San Diego is still the flu despite nationwide concerns over the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:12Published

