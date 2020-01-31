Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case in Santa Clara County 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:37s - Published Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case in Santa Clara County Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Friday received confirmation from the CDC that an adult male resident of the county has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Len Ramirez reports. (1-31-20)

