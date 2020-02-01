Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage greets some of his supporters in Westminster on Friday night as the UK officially left the European Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage greets some of his supporters in Westminster on Friday night as the UK officially left the European Union.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.