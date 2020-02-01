Global  

Sexton scores every point for Ireland in tense victory over Scotland

Sexton scores every point for Ireland in tense victory over Scotland

Sexton scores every point for Ireland in tense victory over Scotland

Johnny Sexton starred on his first outing as permanent Ireland captain, scoring every point in a tense victory over Scotland with a try and four penalties.

It comes as he returns to play after weeks of recovery from a knee injury.
