Football fans of all ages take part in the NFL Super Bowl Experience

SHOWS: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES.

(JANUARY 31, 2020)(REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1.

PEOPLE INSIDE THE NFL 'SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE' EVENT 2.

YOUNG BOY RUNNING FOOTBALL DRILLS 3.

VARIOUS PEOPLE RUNNING FOOTBALL DRILLS 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS FANS WILLIAM AND NATALIE HAERER FROM INDIANA, SAYING: "We are going to the game.

We were at the last two playoff games, season ticket holders, and right after the game got home, she bought me tickets.

And of course J.Lo's gonna be there and Shakira, so she's going - halftime!" 5.

CHIEFS FANS 6.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) 49ERS FAN PURVIN PATEL FROM FLORIDA, SAYING: "I'm not going to the game this year, I'd love to go but the tickets are too expensive and I'd love to go with my family but then we're talking about a 10 or $12,000 expense, unfortunately just can't do that, I'd rather save it for their college." 7.

FAMILY RUNNING 40-YARD DASH 8.

YOUNG BOY WEARING #15 JERSEY AND WIG TO LOOK LIKE CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES 9.

VARIOUS PEOPLE KICKING FIELD GOALS STORY: Take one of the world's great party destinations, add a Super Bowl and throw in a milestone celebration like the National Football League's 100th anniversary and you have all the ingredients for an epic bash.

With plenty of sun, surf and sand there is never a need for an excuse to party in Miami but the Super Bowl, back in its favorite city for a record 11th time, has generated an unprecedented buzz throughout the Miami area.

But many families are also in town looking for something kid friendly to do before the big game and the NFL's Super Bowl Experience, a football theme park, is free for kids and offers plenty of activites everyone can take part in.

From foot races and field goal kicking competitons to getting a photo of yourself in a either a Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers uniform, the Super Bowl Experience gives people of all ages something to do before the big game.

(Production: Kevin Fogarty and David Grip)