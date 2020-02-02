Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan

‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan

‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan attended the press conference of Filmfare Awards 2020.

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards will be held on February 15 in Assam.

Balan shared the experience of winning her first Filmfare Award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.