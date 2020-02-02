‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:29s - Published ‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan Vidya Balan attended the press conference of Filmfare Awards 2020. The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards will be held on February 15 in Assam. Balan shared the experience of winning her first Filmfare Award. 0

