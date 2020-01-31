Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Juliette Goodrich reports on new case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County (2-2-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus

A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New China-U.S. Travel Restrictions Take Effect as Coronavirus Outbreak Deepens [Video]New China-U.S. Travel Restrictions Take Effect as Coronavirus Outbreak Deepens

New travel restrictions from China took effect on Sunday as Pres. Trump’s order to block high-risk passengers from spreading the novel coronavirus to the U.S. were enacted. Kiet Do reports from SFO...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Shots Fired At Santa Clara Sheriff's Deputy Near Reservoir In Morgan Hill [Video]Shots Fired At Santa Clara Sheriff's Deputy Near Reservoir In Morgan Hill

A Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy came under fire on a dark rural county road. Investigators tell Devin Fehely the violence unfolded along Uvas Road, near the reservoir, in Morgan Hill.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.