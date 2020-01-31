Global  

Disney release Mulan trailer during Superbowl

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Disney’s latest live-action remake is due to arrive in cinemas next month.

It stars Chinese actress Liu Yifei as the eponymous female warrior defying orders to help save her country from an approaching enemy.

The trailer reveals the remake will draw inspiration from both the 1998 animated film and the original Chinese ballad.
