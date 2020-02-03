Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WTF Is a Caucus?!

WTF Is a Caucus?!

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
WTF Is a Caucus?!

WTF Is a Caucus?!

Today is the first official day of the 2020 presidential election, and the first votes will take place in Iowa at the Iowa Caucus.

Cheddar's Baker Machado breaks down what a "caucus" is and how voters cast their ballots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatNarron

pat narron RT @IngrahamAngle: Who’s meddling in the Democrat caucus vote counting? First they cancel the Des Moines Registr poll, now this. Exudes com… 1 second ago

RickMalchow

Rick Malchow RT @SethAbramson: People are being weird as***this morning. This caucus situation has really rattled everyone. 1 second ago

frznpch

Wanda Tucker RT @parscale: Democrat party meltdown. They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government. 😳 No thank you. 1 second ago

brent858

brent but iowa caucuses 🌽 RT @Redistrict: Based on Sanders/Buttigieg memos, there’s virtually no question Sanders won the most caucus support in terms of *initial* p… 1 second ago

fvdstadt

Frank van de Stadt RT @brianneDMR: The percentage of Iowa Democrats saying they will “definitely” caucus is already higher than it was right before the 2008 c… 2 seconds ago

abereeeee

Abrey Davis RT @Harlan: Buttigieg uses same vendor, Shadow Inc., that Iowa Dem Party paid to develop their app for caucus results. Owner of Shadow is… 2 seconds ago

joycejuliette

Joyce RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: If the Democrats can’t run a #caucus that they had four years to prepare for, how the***can anyone think they could… 2 seconds ago

McKinleyFR

McKinley FR RT @RWOMC: "Last night, President realDonaldTrump set a turnout record for an incumbent president in the Iowa Caucus. The Republican Party… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.